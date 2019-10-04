Annual 200-mile yard sale happening along U.S. 60 this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Depending on your perspective, a Kentucky highway will be lined this weekend with a lot of junk, or a lot of treasure.
People all along U.S. 60 have been cleaning out their sheds, garages and attics for a huge yard sale.
This is the weekend when 200 miles of highway are lined with shopping.
The massive highway yard sale provides safety so transactions can happen out in the open rather than on secluded neighborhood streets.
It’s also convenient for buyers who want to easily look for bargains.
The sale takes place along Highway 60 on Friday and Saturday.
