Attorney General Beshear warns of ‘internal revenue security officer’ scam

(WAVE) - The Kentucky Attorney General’s Office has issued a scam alert after a Fayette County woman lost thousands of dollars.
After getting phone calls from someone pretending to be an “internal revenue security officer” last week, a victim in Fayette County wired $30,000 to a bank in Chicago to allegedly clear up a “suspended” Social Security number issue.
The victim believed she was paying an outstanding debt to the Internal Revenue Service to avoid jail.
This is a reoccurring scam that has been reported nearly 90 times in 36 counties this year.
The office reminds everyone that a federal government employee will never suspend your Social Security number or demand you wire money over the phone.
Click here to read more about this scam, and click here to read about other scams the AG’s office is keeping an eye on.
