Behind the Forecast: How weather affects pumpkin crops

This year's weather was quite beneficial for Huber's Orchard and Winery in Borden, Indiana. The wet spring helped the pumpkin crop grow considerably. During the on-going drought, a spokesperson said they have been diligent in keeping the pumpkins watered throughout their growing cycle. Their farmers focus on keeping vines and leaves up which provides shade for the pumpkins and prevents sunburn. This summer's dry weather has resulted in "very hardy pumpkins." Huber's said that the pumpkins are sturdier and will laster longer than they typically would after being picked.