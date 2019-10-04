Dry weather causing Keeneland to take extra precautions ahead of Fall Meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland’s fall meet begins Friday amid the ongoing drought and high temperatures causing workers to take extra precautions.
Workers are making sure both the turf and dirt tracks are watered so the racing surfaces are safe for horses and jockeys.
The track uses an irrigation system for the turf and 4,000-gallon tanker trucks for the dirt.
Keeneland created two new positions in time for the fall meet, the Equine Safety Director and a Director of Racing Surfaces.
Over the summer, the dirt track was taken down to the ground and reapplied.
The first race of the fall meet will begin at 1:05 p.m. on Friday in Lexington.
