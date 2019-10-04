FORECAST: Finally feels like Fall; rain to end the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hello Fall. Cooler air continues to filter into the region this morning.
Temperatures will climb from the 50s around sunrise into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon under sunny skies.
Tonight, temperatures plop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Saturday will be a bit warmer; expect highs in the low to mid-80s.
Clouds increase Saturday night ahead of our next cold front. The front arrives Sunday, bringing much needed scattered showers to the region. The rain becomes much more widespread Sunday night into Monday before clearing from west to east Monday afternoon.
High-pressure returns Tuesday, keeping us dry through the middle of next week. Highs sit in the low 70s Tuesday before returning to near 80° by Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.