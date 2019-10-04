Gov. Matt Bevin announces infrastructure grant for Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin was in Bullitt County today for a community forum. A variety of topics discussed, including the announcement of a large grant for the county.
The opioid crisis, mental health and taxes: these are just some of the topics discussed by Governor Bevin in Shepherdsville.
The forum also included the natural gas pipeline that LG&E is currently fighting to put through parts of Bernheim Forest and a highway that would connect I-65 and I-71 through multiple counties. Bevin said those are the kinds of infrastructure needs that come with a growing population.
"How are these things going to be done?" Bevin asked. "There's no perfect answer. There really isn't, but there's things we need to be thoughtful and intentional about. So what can a community do? Be ready. Be prepared. Be mindful of the fact that it's coming."
One of the most prevalent topics was Bullitt County's growing population and the infrastructure needs that come along with it. That's what brought Bevin to the Bullitt County Courthouse to announce a grant to give some much needed attention to the county's roadways.
Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers is grateful that Frankfort is recognizing the true need for infrastructure repairs, for now, and for the future.
"Our community is almost literally divided because of the true lock up of infrastructure and transportation," said Summers. "We will have a plan in place, and the need will be accomplished in the next five to 10 years."
Bevin said these changes are what to expect if a community wants to continue growing.
"It's incumbent upon the community that we make sure that handle this change and not resist it," Bevin said, "because it is going to come in some measure, whether we want it too or not. That's the nature of progress."
The grant includes over $350,000 for roadway repairs. The Kentucky Transportation cabinet said the funds will be used for work on the following roads:
- Greenbriar Road (County Road 1595) from Flat Lick to KY 44 East
- North Lakeview Drive (County Road 1315) from KY 1020 to Barricks Road
- Mill Trace (County Road 1919) from Millers Crossing to West Millwater Falls
- Mt. Elmira Road (County Road 1341) KY 44 West to KY 1026
- Simmons Lane (County Road 1037F) from KY 44 East to end of Simmons Lane
