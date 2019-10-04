Increase in Downtown Louisville car break-ins sparks new initiative

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are seeing a noticeable increase in car break-ins and stolen vehicles in the Downtown Central Business District.
City leaders gathered at 4th Street Live! Friday to launch the “Lock, Take and Hide” campaign.
You’ll find more than 100 signs around the downtown area with a reminder to lock your vehicle, take the keys and hide any valuables.
Compared to this time last year, LMPD says thefts from vehicles are up 38% and vehicle thefts are up nearly 16%.
“Anything we can do to include the public and to be able to use common sense approaches to be able to decrease crime is something that we want to do, and something I’m on board with,” said Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green.
The signs been placed near popular destinations including Louisville Slugger Field, the KFC Yum! Center and Waterfront Park.
Green says she hopes to see the program expand city-wide.
LMPD will also be handing out “Lock, Take and Hide” keychains.
