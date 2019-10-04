Investigation of package halts work at UPS Centennial Hub

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A UPS facility in Louisville has been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious package.
The package was found around 6:45 a.m. at the UPS Centennial Hub located just off Outer Loop.
Jim Mayer, a UPS spokesman, said the building was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" to ensure the safety of employees.
The facility handles packages shipped by ground in the same manner that WorldPort handles packages shipped by air.
The Louisville Metro Police Department bomb squad is on the scene to check the facility.
This story will be updated.
