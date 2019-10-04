LMPD lieutenant awarded $1.2 million in suit over sexual harassment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police lieutenant who sued the department over a sexual harassment case involving another LMPD lieutenant has been awarded $1.2 million by a jury.
In her suit, Lt. Jill Hume said the department failed to protect her from another officer who was stalking her and sent her an inappropriate, sexual picture.
Thomas Clay, Hume’s attorney, called the award “more than satisfying.”
“Under the circumstances, she feels she cannot make a statement without LMPD approval,” Clay said of Hume. "I think I can speak for her, that she’s overjoyed that the jury actually saw what really happened here."
In closing arguments, the county unsuccessfully argued Hume was not satisfied with the speed of LMPD’s investigation of her harassment complaint, a situation that doesn’t require monetary damages.
“I know what she’s been through," Clay said. "It’s been a long and difficult ordeal for her, and it’s taken a toll on her in her professional and private life, and it’s something she should have never had to endure.”
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad left the courtroom without taking any questions from reporters.
