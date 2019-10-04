LMPD officers “swarm” 9-year-old’s birthday party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several Louisville Metro Police Department officers took a break from fighting crime Friday afternoon to visit a 9-year-old’s birthday party.
Malachi lives in Lake Dreamland and admires police officers. He wants to be one when he grows up so he can “catch criminals.”
With his 9th birthday coming up, his mother extended an invitation and the officers gladly accepted.
Malachi had guests from LMPD’s 2nd Division, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Lake Dreamland Fire Department.
They even brought a custom-made LMPD birthday cake and swore him in as an honorary officer.
“This is the best part about our job,” beamed Lt Edward Wagner of LMPD’s Community Policing Unit. “Instead of having to deal with bad guys, we get to come out and have a birthday party with birthday cake.”
Malachi got to sit in one of the police cruisers and play with the lights and sirens. But he says the presents were the best part of the party.
