Look inside the 2019 Norton Children’s Raffle home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just $100 gets you a chance at a brand new home in Norton Commons, with this year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Home and BMW Raffle.
The grand prize is a 3-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom home on Mistflower Circle in Prospect valued at more than $750,000.
It’s 3-stories, with an open floor plan.
Raffle tickets are $100 each and only 12,000 will be sold.
You can buy tickets online through Nov. 21.
