Look inside the 2019 Norton Children’s Raffle home

Look inside the 2019 Norton Children’s Raffle home
The 2019 Norton Children's Hospital Raffle home is in Norton Commons. (Source: Staff)
By WAVE3.com Staff | October 3, 2019 at 10:07 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 10:21 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just $100 gets you a chance at a brand new home in Norton Commons, with this year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Home and BMW Raffle.

(Story continues below the gallery)

The grand prize is a 3-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom home on Mistflower Circle in Prospect valued at more than $750,000.

It’s 3-stories, with an open floor plan.

Raffle tickets are $100 each and only 12,000 will be sold.

You can buy tickets online through Nov. 21.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.