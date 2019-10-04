Louisville Water Company re-introduces ‘Quiet Giant’ steam engine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The "Quiet Giant" was re-introduced at the Louisville Water Company's historic pumping station No. 3 on Thursday.
The now sleeping giant, a 100-foot-tall steam engine, lives at the Louisville Water Tower Park on River Road.
After two years of renovation, the engine has returned to the spot.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the opening of the pumping station.
The Quiet Giant moved millions of gallons of water between 1919 and 1970.
It’s the only steam engine of its kind in the country.
