Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/4

Our streak of 90° days looks to have ended for 2019. And while we do have a couple of warm surges in the forecast that will push us well into the 80s, it is very hard to get to those levels of intense heat that had dominated our weather headlines for so long. In fact, the pattern looks more active with cool shots dropping in that will push parts of the Ohio Valley close to frost-level by mid-month. For now, that “frosty zone” looks to stay just to our north. We’ll watch it.