Man accused of beating up, dumping 2 people caught 2 months later

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is behind bars, accused of beating two people up and throwing their bodies onto a driveway in Oldham County.
John Lane, 45, was arrested Wednesday after the fight back in August.
Police said Lane got into a fight with two other men, punching both of them badly enough to cause life-threatening injuries.
An arrest report claims a witness saw Lane dump the bodies in a driveway.
Both victims were taken to UofL Hospital. One was treated briefly but the other was on life support, and continues to receive care now.
One of the victims said they knew Lane, and that they had played rugby together in the past.
Lane was arraigned Thursday morning and ordered to be held at Metro Corrections. Bond was originally set at $50, but Lane’s attorney argued it down to $25,000.
Lane also was ordered not to contact the victims.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.