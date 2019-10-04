McConnell ad cashes in on impeachment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new online campaign ad from Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to be capitalizing on the issue of impeachment.
In the social media ad, McConnell asks for donations, saying a Senate majority under his leadership is the best way to stop impeachment.
Just 17 seconds long, the ad appears to have been shot on a phone, and shows McConnell standing in front of a picture of an elephant.
The Senate Majority Leader speaks about impeachment, then asks for campaign donations.
“The way that impeachment stops is (with) a senate majority with me as majority leader,” McConnell said in the ad. “But I need your help. Please contribute before the deadline.”
McConnell was in Louisville on Friday hosting U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, as the two spoke to scholars at UofL and to members of the Knox Regional Development Alliance.
McConnell kept his distance from the cameras.
His staff informed the media prior to the event that he would not be answering questions.
“Few issues energize conservative voters like liberal overreach,” McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden said in a statement to WAVE 3 News. “The Democrats’ latest outrageous attempt to impeach President Trump has activated our base to new heights.”
In the ad, McConnell in on the attack.
“Nancy Pelosi’s in the clutches of a left-wing mob,” McConnell said. “They finally convinced her to impeach the president.”
McConnell recently said he would be constitutionally obligated to hold a trial in the Senate if the house impeaches the president.
Republicans, including Kentucky congressman Brett Guthrie, argue it would be a waste of time.
“I would hate to see the Senate tied up for the next three or four months on this claim, when we should be solving drug prices for the American people,” Guthrie said.
