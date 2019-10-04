Metro Council moves forward with plan to raise greens fees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A heated discussion took place Thursday afternoon in a Metro Council committee about how to save Louisville’s struggling public golf courses.
The Parks & Sustainability Committee passed an ordinance sponsored by District 14 Rep. Cindi Fowler.
It would raise greens fees $5 at all Metro Parks courses, increase the cost of an adult annual pass, and implement a $5 online booking fee to reserve a tee time. The booking fee would be refunded when the player arrives on time.
But not all committee members are on board.
District 6 Rep. Bill Hollander had proposed a different plan that would have removed regulations, to open the door for private management.
Request For Proposals had already been sent out.
“We’re foreclosing options by passing an ordinance that says ‘we don’t want to hear what you think’ about how other cities manage these courses or how it could be managed more effectively. We want to do it this way,” Hollander argued.
“I do want to do it this way, and that’s my prerogative,” Fowler responded.
The ordinance passed out of committee and now heads to the full Metro Council for consideration.
