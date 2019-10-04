Metro employee fired after Troubleshooter investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two days after an exclusive WAVE 3 News Troubleshooter investigation about a city worker who pleaded guilty to several felonies, Robin Bishop was fired.
The Louisville Metro Public Works Department confirmed Bishop was terminated October 3.
WAVE 3 News first exposed Bishop in an exclusive investigation in December 2018 following a tip that there was a code enforcement officer who’d gotten into someone’s house by lying about a warrant. That’s when WAVE 3 News got to work, searching for a video of the warrant incident. His employee file showed he’d been suspended for 29 days.
At the same time, WAVE 3 News caught wind of an investigation by the Department of Labor and LMPD for theft and obtained a letter where Bishop promised to pay back the money. Bishop maintained he hadn't stolen anything.
The city meanwhile told us they did not fire him after the indictment for the theft charges because he was innocent until proven guilty. But even after Bishop pleaded guilty to 10 felonies, he maintained his taxpayer-funded job. His new job was to pick up other criminal offenders and supervise them.
"In charge of supervising felons of which he is one now?" Louisville Metro Council President David James asked. "I don't have an answer for that."
The city said they weren't aware of the no contact order, which was executed back in February, until just recently. Based on that, they said, they decided on the termination.
The union president, who wanted the city to fire Bishop after the theft, said he is glad to finally see this over with.
