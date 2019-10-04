Pair fleeing police in Corvette arrested

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - Two people in a speeding Corvette who tried to evade a traffic stop by an Indiana State Police trooper have been arrested.
Late on Oct. 1, Trooper Eric Powers was on patrol on State Road 56 in eastern Washington County when a black Corvette sped past him. Powers turned around to stop the car, but it turned down a gravel road. The speeding Corvette kicked up a large cloud of gravel which made it impossible for Powers to continue the pursuit.
Just after midnight, a dispatch from the Washington County Sheriff's Department said a suspicious car had pulled into a residence on Mount Road. The caller told police the driver had parked by a barn and appeared to be trying to hide from someone.
When Powers arrived and found the Corvette, he also found Jacquline L. Turner, 48, of Medora, inside. Turner got out of the car and started to walk away, but was ordered to stop. It was soon learned that she was wanted on a warrant.
After learning a man had fled before he got there, a search by Powers found Jeffrey Lee Wilhoite, 42, of Bedford, Ky., laying on the ground inside the wood line. Wilhoite, who was wearing an ankle holster containing a pistol, was also taken into custody.
Police found over 10 grams of meth during their investigation.
Wilhoite and Turner were booked into he Washington County Jail. Each are charged with possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance. Wilhoite is also facing charges for resisting law enforcement, possession of a gun without a license and possession of a hypodermic needle. In addition to the warrant, Turner is also charged with marijuana possession.
