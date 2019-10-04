Sellersburg Water customers under boil water advisory

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Some Sellersburg residents are urged to boil their water for the next 48 hours.
On Friday morning, the Town of Sellersburg advised that all Sellersburg Water customers are under a boil water advisory due to multiple water main breaks.
Residents should boil tap water vigorously for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, washing raw foods or serving to pets if they experience low pressure or no water.
WAVE3.com will update this story when the advisory is lifted.
