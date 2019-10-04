TEN-4 rule can help detect child abuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville pediatricians are spreading the word about a new tool that can help people detect and possibly prevent child abuse.
A training session was held at University of Louisville Hospital Friday on the TEN-4 bruising rule.
The TEN stands for torso, ears and neck.
Bruises on those areas are concerning for any child four or younger. Bruising anywhere on a baby that’s not yet pulling up or taking steps is also a concern.
Experts say if you see bruises, it should be reported for further exploration.
“Sometimes we’re able to identify other reasons for the bruising,” explained D. Vinod Rao, a child abuse pediatrician who works at Norton Children’s Hospital. “Sometimes the bruising is the finding that’s present and that is an early sign that we’re able to detect to help prevent additional injuries in the future.”
Friday’s training session was geared toward social workers, healthcare professionals, educators and other community members who work with young children.
