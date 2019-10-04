Touchdown Friday Night: Week 7 schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the schedule for Week 7 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
South Oldham at Atherton
Trinity at Indianapolis Cathedral
Oldham County at Fern Creek
Christian Academy at Henry County
Bardstown at Nelson County
Seneca at North Bullitt
Meade County at North Hardin
DeSales at Paducah Tilghman
Central at Shelby County
Thursday’s results
Bullitt Central 42, Doss 39
Campbellsville 39, Metcalfe County 0
Central Hardin 47, Butler 22
DuPont Manual 49, Eastern 8
Fairdale 56, Western 6
Frankfort 49, Shawnee 0
Male 47, Pleasure Ridge Park 0
Valley 12, Marion County 6
INDIANA
Seymour at New Albany
Charlestown at Cordyon Central
Mitchell at Providence
Jeffersonville at Madison
Silver Creek at North Harrison
Bloomington South at Columbus North
Paoli at Crawford County
Columbus East at Bedford North Lawrence
Floyd Central at Jennings County
Switzerland County at South Decatur
Eastern at Salem
West Washington at Perry Central
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.