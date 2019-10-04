Touchdown Friday Night: Week 7 schedule

Here’s the schedule for Week 7 of Touchdown Friday Night.
October 4, 2019 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 4:07 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the schedule for Week 7 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

South Oldham at Atherton

Trinity at Indianapolis Cathedral

Oldham County at Fern Creek

Christian Academy at Henry County

Bardstown at Nelson County

Seneca at North Bullitt

Meade County at North Hardin

DeSales at Paducah Tilghman

Central at Shelby County

Thursday’s results

Bullitt Central 42, Doss 39

Campbellsville 39, Metcalfe County 0

Central Hardin 47, Butler 22

DuPont Manual 49, Eastern 8

Fairdale 56, Western 6

Frankfort 49, Shawnee 0

Male 47, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Valley 12, Marion County 6

INDIANA

Seymour at New Albany

Charlestown at Cordyon Central

Mitchell at Providence

Jeffersonville at Madison

Silver Creek at North Harrison

Bloomington South at Columbus North

Paoli at Crawford County

Columbus East at Bedford North Lawrence

Floyd Central at Jennings County

Switzerland County at South Decatur

Eastern at Salem

West Washington at Perry Central

