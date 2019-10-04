Touchdown Friday Night: Week 7 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the scoreboard for Week 7 of Touchdown Friday Night:
KENTUCKY
Bardstown 60, Nelson County 0
Indianapolis Cathedral 28, Trinity 7
Franklin County 62, North Oldham 0
Taylor County 57, Hart County 0
LaRue County 46, Thomas Nelson 0
South Oldham at Atherton
Oldham County at Fern Creek
Christian Academy at Henry County
Seneca at North Bullitt
Meade County at North Hardin
DeSales at Paducah Tilghman
Central at Shelby County
Thursday’s results
Bullitt Central 42, Doss 39
Campbellsville 39, Metcalfe County 0
Central Hardin 47, Butler 22
DuPont Manual 49, Eastern 8
Fairdale 56, Western 6
Frankfort 49, Shawnee 0
Male 47, Pleasure Ridge Park 0
Valley 12, Marion County 6
INDIANA
Charlestown 41, Cordyon Central 0
Columbus North 15, Bloomington South 9
Columbus East 62, Bedford North Lawrence 21
Mitchell at Providence
Jeffersonville at Madison
Silver Creek at North Harrison
Seymour at New Albany
Paoli at Crawford County
Floyd Central at Jennings County
Switzerland County at South Decatur
Eastern at Salem
West Washington at Perry Central
