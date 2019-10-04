Touchdown Friday Night: Week 7 scores

October 4, 2019 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 9:42 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here’s the scoreboard for Week 7 of Touchdown Friday Night:

KENTUCKY

Bardstown 60, Nelson County 0

Indianapolis Cathedral 28, Trinity 7

Franklin County 62, North Oldham 0

Taylor County 57, Hart County 0

LaRue County 46, Thomas Nelson 0

South Oldham at Atherton

Oldham County at Fern Creek

Christian Academy at Henry County

Seneca at North Bullitt

Meade County at North Hardin

DeSales at Paducah Tilghman

Central at Shelby County

Thursday’s results

Bullitt Central 42, Doss 39

Campbellsville 39, Metcalfe County 0

Central Hardin 47, Butler 22

DuPont Manual 49, Eastern 8

Fairdale 56, Western 6

Frankfort 49, Shawnee 0

Male 47, Pleasure Ridge Park 0

Valley 12, Marion County 6

INDIANA

Charlestown 41, Cordyon Central 0

Columbus North 15, Bloomington South 9

Columbus East 62, Bedford North Lawrence 21

Mitchell at Providence

Jeffersonville at Madison

Silver Creek at North Harrison

Seymour at New Albany

Paoli at Crawford County

Floyd Central at Jennings County

Switzerland County at South Decatur

Eastern at Salem

West Washington at Perry Central

