19 U of L Comes From Behind to Beat Wake Forest

(Courtesy: UofL Athletics) LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After being down one goal at the half, the 19th ranked University of Louisville women’s soccer team scored two second half goals to defeat Wake Forest 2-1 on Thursday night at Lynn Stadium. With the win, the Cardinals improve to 10-1 on the season and 3-1 in ACC play while the Demon Deacons fall to 5-4-3 and 0-2-2 in conference action.
It was back-and-forth between the Cardinals and the Demon Deacons during the first 45 minutes of action. Wake Forest jumped to an early lead in the 10th minute after Madison Hammond’s free kick bounced off the far post and into the bottom right corner of the net.
Louisville’s best scoring chance in the first half came in the 36th minute from Brooklynn Rivers, but her shot was stopped short by Wake Forest keeper Mac Carmichael. At the end of the first half, the Cards held a 7-1 advantage in shots over the Demon Deacons.
The Cardinals continued to apply offensive pressure coming out of the half, and they ultimately found the equalizer in the 53rd minute. Allison Whitfield’s free kick from outside the box slipped between the Wake Forest’s goalkeeper’s gloves and found Ravin Alexander, who tapped it into the lower corner of the left post for the first goal of her career.
The Cardinals, who outshot their opponent 7-3 in the second half, doubled their advantage in the 68th minute. Emina Ekic took a free kick outside of the box on the right side. Ekic’s shot sailed over a Wake Forest defender’s head and slipped into the upper left corner of the far post for a 2-1 lead. The goal was the fourth game-winning goal for Ekic this season.
Louisville finished the match with a 14-4 shot advantage and a 4-1 advantage on corner kicks. Carmichael finished with six saves for the Demon Deacons.
The Cardinals are back in action on Thursday, Oct. 10 as they welcome No. 8 Clemson to Lynn Stadium for a 5 p.m. match.
