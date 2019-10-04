UPDATE: Package at UPS Centennial Hub contained no threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Operations are resuming at a UPS facility in Louisville that was evacuated while authorities investigated a suspicious package.
Jim Mayer, a UPS spokesman, said an employee of the UPS Centennial Hub found the package around 6:45 a.m. The building was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" to ensure the safety of employees, Mayer said.
UPS Centennial Hub, which is located off Outer Loop, handles packages shipped by ground in the same manner that WorldPort handles packages shipped by air.
The Louisville Metro Police Department bomb squad was called to check the package and the facility. The all clear was given about two hours into the incident.
