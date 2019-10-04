UPS announces $750 million expansion, 1,000 new jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s biggest employer is about to get bigger.
UPS announced Thursday that work would begin on $750 million in expansion projects over 15 years that could create 1,000 new jobs at Worldport.
Almost 37 years ago, UPS started its air express operations in Louisville, sorting through just 2,000 packages that first day.
“Today, in the day sort that just ended, Worldport processed 2,000 packages every three seconds and we can fit 15 times that amount in shipments in (UPS’ massive 747-8 jet),” Vice President of Public Affairs Nick D’Andrea said at Thursday’s announcement. UPS executives joined state and local officials to reflect on what’s next.
“It’s like a wonderful, big oak tree that continues to grow and just gets better looking every year, more and more secure with the foundation,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
Fischer thanked UPS for the years of community partnership, and all of the economic growth brought with their operations, saying UPS has set the tone for the city.
To handle the ever-growing demand of an online market, UPS will be adding 50 new planes to its fleet, and building a 262,000-square-foot, $220 million hangar to hold and maintain the new aircraft. This hangar and the new planes will be in place by 2022.
“New jobs will reflect growth throughout the airline,” Vice President of aircraft maintenance & repair Bill Moore said. “Pilots, aircraft management and support staff will be among the 1,000 high-paid professional jobs these projects will create.”
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin said he’s confident those 1,000 jobs will be filled.
“These are $70-an-hour jobs, these are not starting wages,” Bevin said. “These are significant jobs, significant income, terrific benefits for a world-class company. Of course it’s going to be a challenge to find people in this immediate community.”
Bevin said he hopes people from out of state will move to Kentucky to fill the jobs.
“We are going to be very intentional about finding people in this country who want to work, who want to find solid, five-, six- figure jobs with great benefits for great companies like UPS,” Bevin said. “We’ll recruit them.”
Once all the projects are completed and jobs are filled, the state has offered a tax incentive of $40 million to give back to the company over 15 years.
UPS is also working on ramp and taxiway improvements, new and renovated offices, and expanding the training facility.
