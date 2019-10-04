20 years in the making, Waterfront Botanical Gardens officially opens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It took two decades and $16 million for an idea to sprout into a reality. At the ribbon cutting ceremony, the smell the flowers at Waterfront Botanical Gardens was in the air.
Through private funding community members turned a landfill into a Louisville landmark.
Michael Olsen remembers what the 23 acre land looked like when he first moved to Louisville 20 years ago. The former Ohio Street neighborhood was filled with 25 feet of dirt.
Olsen said he just had a double lung transplant in January. When he learned about the gardens he said it gave him a place to take a ‘breath of fresh air.’
"It's so important those with respiratory problems and pulmonary issues, to be able to have a place where they can come and breath freely and take it all in,” said Olsen.
The educational center opened today. The next phase, which includes a classroom complex and overlook, will open next year.
Admissions to the gardens is currently free. For more info on hours of operations and upcoming events, click here.
