2 dead, juvenile airlifted from scene in NKY crash

BUTLER, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky State Police say two people are dead and a juvenile is injured in a crash that happened on a northern Kentucky highway.
Donald and Patricia Killion, of Falmouth, were pronounced dead at the scene. A female juvenile passenger was airlifted from the crash, KSP says.
The crash happened at 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 27.
Trooper say a 2000 Saturn driven by Donald Killion hit a 2016 Toyota Tundra head-on.
The driver of the Tundra was not injured.
KSP has not said what caused the vehicles to collide.
