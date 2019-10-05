Food First conference calls for a more sustainable future

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Calling for changes in how we raise and gather food sources were topics of concern on Saturday as the Louisville Sowers of Justice Network held their Sowing a Nonviolent City Conference at Hotel Louisville.
The conference was part of their Food Justice Tour, which brought community advocates, activists and leaders together to talk about how the food we eat affects the planet.
Panels were held on Saturday to talk about food justice, a way to inspire change in how farmers and food suppliers grow and raise food and present ways to make it more sustainable for the environment.
Novelist Wendell Berry was one of the presenters that showcased an original work. Guests also included Erika Allen of the Chicago Growers Collective, who shared updates and changes being made to how food is produced.
Sponsors for the Sowing a Nonviolent City Conference includes Crescent Hill Baptist Church, Common Table Catholic Charities, Carmichael’s Books and the Food in Neighborhoods Coalition among others.
