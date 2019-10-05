Golden Alert issued for Nelson County man in need of medical attention

(WAVE) - The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 79-year-old Donald P. Headdy.
He was last seen early Friday morning at his residence in Bardstown. He is in need of medical attention and could suffer from early stages of dementia.
Headdy is described as a white male, 6-feet-tall, thin build, and weighing about 180 pounds. He also has white hair and blue eyes.
Headdy was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, khaki pants and black tennis shoes. He should be operating a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala bearing Kentucky license plate 889RGY.
Headdy’s possible destination is Bedford, Ind.
Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 348-1840, Nelson County Dispatch at (502) 348-3211 or your local law enforcement agency.
