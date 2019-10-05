Homeless outreach worker calls LMPD officer a hero after pulling man from ledge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dramatic body camera footage shows a young LMPD officer with just days on the job making a lifesaving move to pull a homeless man from jumping off of a downtown parking garage.
According to LMPD, Officer Michael Faul had only graduated from the police academy two weeks before the incident, which lasted for almost two hours.
On Sept. 26, other officers and Faul tried to talk down a man standing on a ledge as the morning commute picked up below.
In a Facebook video produced by LMPD, text over the video stated the man on the ledge began “breaking down.” It stated “officers began to fear the worst.”
That’s when video showed Faul springing into action. He walked up to the man slowly, then quickly grabbed him by the belt and waistband, pulling him off the ledge.
Police said he was handcuffed to prevent self injury, and left the rooftop without getting hurt.
Homeless outreach worker and Southend Street Angels founder Amanda Mills said the man on the ledge was homeless, and Faul’s actions spoke volumes to her.
“At the end of the day, those that are still experiencing homelessness are still people,” Mills said. “No matter what circumstances led them to where they are today, they still deserve that dignity, respect and compassion.”
Mills said stigma played no part in the entire effort, adding it was just man helping man. That’s something she said has set the tone for the rest of the young officer’s career.
“To the community, to those that know that gentlemen, his family, he’s a hero,” Mills said.
LMPD said Faul has been nominated to receive the Distinguished Lifesaving Award.
