Kentucky Elite Step Team makes national winning moves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Elite Step Team has traveled around the country and won a national championship, but started right here in Louisville with a purpose to change to community.
On Saturday, more than 60 young talents came to the step team’s tryouts stepping up for a spot on the elite squad.
“It’s a stress reliever. I’m just focused on the task at hand and all my problems go away,” Conyae Cherry said.
Cherry, one of the students trying out, is giving her all for a chance on a team whose strength and power goes beyond its stage.
“We wanted to give the community something to impact them and uplift our youth,” Jasmine Collins said KY Elite Step team founder and head coach Jasmine Collins.
Collins, KY Elite Step team founder and head coach, started the team in 2014. She wanted to pass down experiences she had traveling and competing across the country growing up.
“Teaching them goals, teaching them hope, holding them accountable to standards inside on the stage and outside the stage,” Collins said. “Uplifting them and allowing them to become who they are.”
Collins believes it takes a stepping village to support children who deal with bullying and personal struggles.
“This is literally my second family,” Cherry said.
It’s a family that tours colleges and meets sororities in each state it steps in, and also provides a tutor to make sure they stay on their A-game on the stage and in the classroom.
Jamal McArthur, 14, also believes that stepping brings out the best.
“It disciplines me, teaches me to be a better person and teaches me teamwork,” McArthur said.
When the students stepped up to the table for the last round of auditions, they said they walked away with more than a new routine. They know that they are stronger together.
KY Elite won this year’s National Step Team Competition in New Jersey along with another local team.
Collins said that one struggle the team runs into is fundraising for their travel needs. If you would like to support the team click here for a link to their GoFundMe page.
