Logan Street Market opens to the public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than two years of planning, the Logan Street Market opened its doors to the public during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Logan Street Market is Louisville’s only public marketplace that houses 25 local and independent food and retail businesses. The market takes the place of the old Axton Candy and Tobacco Warehouse on 1001 Logan Street.
As an open market, the space also provides open area for meeting spaces and galleries. The hopes are that the market can provide an area for meetups and community events.
The market is open with preview hours for the weekend and will be open for regular business hours from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
