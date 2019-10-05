Louisville church to declare sanctuary status

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Catholic Church says it will declare sanctuary status on Tuesday.
St. William Church cites the “brutal and racist” policies of the Trump administration as the reasoning behind the move.
Although the church is making the declaration now, it’s more like a public renewal of a promise. St. William actually became a sanctuary back in the 1980s as part of a nationwide movement to shelter Central American refugees fleeing repressive military governments.
The church used to house refugees in the rectory, but leaders said the current demand and political climate have changed what services they’ll provide.
Instead, St. William will work with its longstanding partners Mijente Louisville and La Casita to connect with refugees and immigrants in need of financial or legal assistance.
They’ll also provide volunteers and advocate for the immigrant community, working hand in hand with immigrant-led groups.
“What sanctuary means is building a community where everyone can feel safe,” Music Minister Andrew Stone Porter said. “That means a community that welcomes immigrants, but also a community that is welcoming of black and brown people, LGBTQ people, people of all different abilities, ethnicity, religions. Sanctuary means transforming the culture of the United States by adopting a more welcoming stance towards marginalized groups.”
Stone Porter is not only the Music Minister at St. William, but also a member of the Interfaith Coalition for Immigrant Justice.
“What sanctuary means for us is that we want to commit ourselves to sharing our resources and devoting our voices and bodies and lives to the cause of justice for immigrants,” Stone Porter said.
The ministry has always dedicated time, money and volunteers to advocate and assist marginalized groups.
“As we witnessed the present administration’s increasingly racist rhetoric, tolerance for white supremacist terrorism, and encouragement of extreme enforcement by ICE and Border Patrol agents, it became clear to us that more was required,” the church said in a news release.
In 2017, Louisville passed an ordinance blocking LMPD officers from assisting with immigration arrests unless there’s a warrant or a danger to the public.
And last year, the Department of Justice reviewed that ordinance, ruling it did not violate any federal laws, but Louisville was not an official sanctuary city.
ICE enforcement policies avoid arresting undocumented immigrants in sensitive locations like houses of worship, but if there is a warrant an arrest can still be made.
The National Sanctuary Movement cites more than 1,100 houses of worship in 40 states that have also taken this step to declare themselves sanctuaries.
The official announcement will be made on the steps of St. William Church at 10 a.m on Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.