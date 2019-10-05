Man convicted in 1984 Madisonville murder back in Kentucky

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man convicted in two different murders, is now back in Kentucky.
Kent Allen Day was booked into the Hopkins County Jail Wednesday.
Jail officials say he’ll be transported to the Kentucky Prison System to serve his sentence in a 1984 murder case.
Newspaper archives show Day was convicted of killing and raping a speech pathologist from Madisonville named Ann Granstaff. He received a life sentence for the murder and another 300 for the rape.
Before he could serve his sentence in the case, records show he had to serve a sentence in Indiana for the 1984 killing of Michael Spudich in East Chicago.
Newspaper archives show a Branchville Correctional Facility official said Day would have been turned over to Kentucky authorities in 2014.
In 2008, Day, along with another inmate, escaped from Branchville.
They were caught after a high speed chase in Warrick County.
