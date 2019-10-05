UofL Baseball goes to the Dominican Republic for games and community service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, the University of Louisville baseball team headed to the Dominican Republic for an international trip bringing games and service to the community.
The trip started off in Santo Domingo on Friday afternoon, where the Cardinals headed to a local ball field to host a clinic for children in the area. Kids ages 8 to 18 were taught hitting, catching, pitching and defense by the college players.
On Saturday, the team headed to the city of San Pedro de Macoris, where they will challenge their first of three opponents, Estrellas Orientales. The franchise is the reigning champion of the Dominican Winter League, and is managed by former Major League Baseball player Fernando Tatis.
The Cardinals will play three games in their five-day trip, all while continuing their community service efforts between games.
Game times and matchups are listed below:
Louisville vs Estrellas Orientales (Saturday at 4 p.m.)
Louisville vs Leones del Escogido (Sunday at 10:30 a.m.)
Louisville vs Toros del Este (Monday at 11:30 a.m.)
