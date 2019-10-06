Harvest Homecoming festival brings spirit of autumn through New Albany

NEW ALBANY, In. (WAVE) - The absence of crisp autumn air and falling leaves didn’t stop the Harvest Homecoming Festival parade from kicking off a fall tradition in New Albany on Saturday.
The Harvest Homecoming festival parade brought hundreds of people onto the streets of downtown New Albany to see all of the floats, live music and vintage cars that passed by.
This event kicks off a week-long festival which will be going on until October 13. Specialty events are lined up for the rest of the week, and booth days for local vendors will start on October 10.
The festival has been held annually since 1967, when it was originally known as the “Pumpkin Festival”.
For more information on all the events happening during the festival, visit Harvest Homecoming’s website.
