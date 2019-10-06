Highlands High School pays tribute to late UK quarterback Jared Lorenzen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Friday night lights shined a little different in Fort Thomas, Kentucky for Highland High School’s homecoming game.
The University of Kentucky Marching Band joined the Highlands Bluebirds to honor their shared alumnus, the late Jared Lorenzen.
Even those that lined up across the Bluebirds on Friday shared their memories of the Kentucky Wildcats all-time leading passer.
Adam Furnier, a friend who coached a youth football league with Lorenzen, remembered the great experiences they shared.
“He would work with the little guys tell them about his experience was in the pros, at UK, he was always a really nice guy really." Furnier said. "He was a huge individual and was such a gentle spirit.”
Jared Lorenzen died in July from health complications, just months after sharing his journey to a healthier lifestyle on WAVE 3 News on Listens Live! with John Ramsey.
“I’ve got to find out where I was to where I want to get to," Lorenzen said. "It’s an ongoing thing and I’m always going to be kind of working on it and trying to get better at it.”
Lorenzen was a legend on and off the field. This year is the first season that both the University of Kentucky and Highlands High School will not have one of their biggest fans cheering them on.
“I think there’s going to be a lot of tears shed for the people that have loved him through the years," Patty Blitz, a Highlands fan said. "But also a lot of joyous celebration because there’s been such a big event.”
UK will celebrate Lorenzen’s life and career at their game against Arkansas on Saturday, October 12.
