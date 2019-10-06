Jeffersonville churches unite in World Communion Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This Sunday, church congregations met outside on the corner of Chestnut and Locust Streets to worship and unite during World Communion Sunday.
The event brought together several downtown Jeffersonville churches including Highland Baptist Church and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. The mission was to come together and show a symbol of unity.
Each congregation brought their own elements of communion to the service, where pastors and prayer leaders blessed over each.
The joint World Communion event has been held for more than 15 years.
