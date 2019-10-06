Police investigating fatal crash, stabbing in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on the 10000 block of Barricks Road on Sunday morning.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police were called to a private pay fishing lake on the block before 6:30 a.m. Once on the scene they found a man in his 20s that had a non-life threatening stab wound.
Another man in his 50s had been hit by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigations by LMPD’s Homicide Unit indicates that the two men were believed to be in some sort of altercation. No exact relationship between the two men has been established.
The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
