Scoreboard gets a workout as Cards outlast Boston College, 41 to 39.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The yardage piled up and so did the points on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Louisville Cardinals and Boston College Eagles had plenty of offensive firepower. U of L’s Blanton Creque booted a 41-yard field with 1:02 remaining and the Cards pulled out a 41-39 triumph as Louisville snapped a nine-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak.
“As you look at our schedule, none of these will be easy and a lot of them could be close ones like today ‚” said Louisville Head Coach Scott Satterfield. " I told the guys in the lockeroom that we’ll be defined on how we finish . You have to finish games like this and they were able to do that."
The touchdowns kept coming early on as the Cards and Eagles combined for 50 first half points. B.C. scored a touchdown before intermission and with a broken play two-point conversion, they trimmed U of L’s halftime lead to 28-22.
Louisville’s Creque connected on a third quarter field goal as the Cards led after three quarters by two points, 31 to 29.
Early in the fourth, U of L backup quarterback, Evan Conley, who shared snaps with Micale Cunningham, threw a 23- yard touchdown to receiver Dez Fitzpatrick as the home team was able to get breathing room up 38 to 29. Still the visitors battled back and would eventually lead 39 to 38 with just over three minutes to go in the fourth quarter.
Louisville then put together what would prove to be the game-winning drive, a drive keyed by running back Javian Hawkins. Hawkins, who rushed for a career-best 172 yards, took the Cards down to the B.C. 22 yard line on a 28 yard carry. That play set up Creque’s game- winning boot.
The Cards improved to 3-2 on the season. Next up a road game at Wake Forest next Saturday night at 7:30 P.M.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.