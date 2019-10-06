Taking Back Your Streets: Parkland party aims to stop gun violence in the West End

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pushing back against gun violence, one west end neighborhood sees power in togetherness.
The first ever “Mics Up, Guns Down” block party took up two blocks of Kentucky Street on Saturday in the Parkland neighborhood.
“Enough of taking pictures and having cameras around yellow tape, we want to have it where the block is blocked off because we are having fun,” Pastor Leonard Boyd of United Methodist Baptist said.
Instead of yellow crime scene tape, bright multicolored bounce houses, filled with smiling children took over the street.
“I noticed when you come together with music and song, we hear it in a different way,” Patrice Spears with the Kristy Love Foundation said.
With a simple message, ‘Mics up, Guns down’, the Parkland neighborhood hopes to counteract gun violence by creating a closer community bond.
“If we can’t stop it today or this generation, we can definitely help stop the next generation,” Spears said.
A generation that sees what this kind of violence does to a city.
“I like to see people smile instead of them walking around sad, instead of staying in their house for shelter just in case there’s a drive by, they can come outside and do whatever they want to,” 10 year-old Lavareyia Franklin said.
Franklin is very aware of what happens and she wants better.“It’s been kind of normalized that its violent on the west side,”Daniel Gatch said.
That’s why Gatch, community leaders and organizations teamed up to turn up.
“Too many people here they focus on the gun violence and there’s just too many positive things and I think you have to focus on that,” Gatch said.
Sponsors came together to make this day long celebration possible and they hope to do it again next year to create and foster that better sense of community and togetherness throughout all the neighborhoods.
