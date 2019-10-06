Trainer Mandella experiences highs and low at Santa Anita

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - Richard Mandella experienced the highest high and lowest low at Santa Anita on Saturday, with Omaha Beach successfully winning his comeback after a six-month layoff while another of the trainer's horses died of a suspected heart attack.
Former Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach rallied to beat 1-5 favorite Shancelot by a head in the $300,000 Santa Anita Sprint Championship.
Hours earlier, Ky. Colonel dropped dead after a jog on the training track, Mandella confirmed to The Associated Press.
It was the 33rd horse death at the track and second in Mandella's barn since December.
“It was devastating,” Mandella told the AP by phone. “I can only remember one other heart attack in 40 years of training.”
Ky. Colonel, a 5-year-old gelding, had five wins in 20 career starts and earnings of $138,505. He last raced in May at Golden Gate Fields in Northern California. He was owned by Preston Madden.
Ky. Colonel returned to Mandella's barn about 10 days ago after being turned out at a farm for some rest, the trainer said. The gelding wasn't involved in a timed workout when he collapsed.
"I wish I knew the answer," Mandella said.
Ky. Colonel will undergo a required necropsy to confirm the cause of death.
Later, Omaha Beach's victory earned him an automatic berth in the Breeders' Cup Sprint next month over the same track. The colt doesn't have a lot of experience as a sprinter, however.
Urged on by Mike Smith's left-handed whip, Omaha Beach hooked up with pacesetter Shancelot past mid-stretch and they dueled to the finish in front of 7,466.
Omaha Beach ran six furlongs in 1:08.79 and paid $7.20, $2.40 and $2.10 at 5-2 odds. It was the colt's fourth straight win and first since the Arkansas Derby on April 13.
Shancelot returned $2.10 and $2.10, while Flagstaff was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $2.10 to show in the six-horse field.
Mandella said that besides the BC Sprint, the BC Mile and the BC Classic are also under consideration for Omaha Beach.
Smith called Omaha Beach a throwback to the kind of classic horses that can race anywhere from three-quarters of a mile to 1 1/4 miles
"He's extremely fast and he's got tremendous stamina," Smith said. "When you need him to be quick, he is. He can do it all."
The colt was the favorite for the Kentucky Derby in May, but he was found to have an entrapped epiglottis that forced him out of the race. He later had throat surgery.
The colt was set to return sooner, but a virus kept him from running at Del Mar. Then he was going to run in Kentucky, but a workout leading up to the race didn’t go well, so Mandella changed plans yet again
Seeing nothing else suitable, the Hall of Fame trainer kept Omaha Beach at his home track for the Grade 1 race.
"I'm just very relieved to have him back," Mandella said.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.