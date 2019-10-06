Two dead, multiple injured from vehicle collision in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon that killed two passengers.
According to a press release from Sheriff Ramon Pineiora, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Fire and Nelson County EMS responded a report of an injury collision on New Haven Road near Balltown Road.
A white Dodge Caravan, operated by Mark Phelps of Radcliffe, was traveling south on New Haven and attempted to make a left turn into a driveway. The vehicle turned in front of a Ford Explorer, operated by Rhonda Johnson of New Hope.
Two passengers in the Dodge Caravan died at the scene. Phelps and another passenger in that vehicle was taken to University Hospital for treatment.
Johnson and the two passengers in the Ford Explorer were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle for treatment.
No update on their conditions or any charges made.
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the collision.
