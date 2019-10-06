Two men in hospital after overnight shooting in Park DuValle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Saturday that has sent two men to the hospital.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed that officers responded to the 2900 block of Dr. William G. Weathers Drive around 1:30 a.m.
Once on the scene, police discovered two males with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to University Hospital.
One man has been treated and released, the other remains in critical condition.
LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating. There are no arrests or suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.