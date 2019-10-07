Finalist names announced for elephant calf at Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo has announced the final three selections to vote for in the Elephant Calf Naming Contest.
The Louisville Zoo started the contest in September to allow zoo visitors to name the elephant calf that was born back in August. Over 15,000 names were submitted, and now the list is down to three selections.
The zoo’s press release announced the three finalists are “Fitz”, “Rocket", and “Walt”.
“Fitz”, entered by Kristin Hays from Prospect, is named after her great-grandfather who loved elephants.
“Rocket”, entered by Tatyana Malkin and her daughter Sofia, is in reference to the “Guardians of the Galaxy” character Rocket Raccoon. The name goes along with the recently named bongo “Groot”.
“Walt”, entered by Taylor Barr from Meade County, is named after Walt Disney.
Voting started on Monday and will continue until October 20th. Guests of the zoo can vote at a naming kiosk near the elephant area, or by submitting votes online through way of donation.
The winning name will be announced on October 21st.
