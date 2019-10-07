FORECAST: Morning showers; late afternoon sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Much needed rain continues to fall across WAVE Country this morning. Rain gradually ends from through the morning, with south-central Kentucky the last region to dry out. An additional one to two inches of rain may fall across the region; locally higher totals are possible.
Clouds decrease during the afternoon as most locations max out in the 60s.
Under clear skies, temperatures fall into the 40s tonight. Some areas of patchy fog are possible early Tuesday morning.
High-pressure is back on Tuesday to keep skies sunny. Highs Tuesday rise into the low 70s. Dry conditions remain in the forecast through the middle of the workweek as highs steadily rise into the low 80s by Thursday.
A cold front sweeps through the area Friday and Saturday, bringing even more showers into the forecast.
