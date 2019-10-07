FORECAST: Skies clear after much-needed rain falls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Needed rain has come to an end as a cold front continues to press south of WAVE Country.
Temperatures are generally holding in the 60s with clouds winning out for the majority of the day. We’ll see those clouds continue to clear through the evening hours. Some fog is possible, reducing visibility overnight and early Tuesday morning.
With plenty of sun expected Tuesday, the aforementioned fog will not last long and temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s by afternoon.
Highs will continue to climb, reaching into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.
However, we’re in for another push of cooler air by the time the weekend arrives.
