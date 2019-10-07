Make it a Goode Morning! Weather Blog 10/7

Our next front looks to ease in Saturday morning. The rain portion of the front looks to be fading out as it passes through but some could still get some showers of it. This looks to be one of those setups with clouds/showers early in the day Saturday then clearing skies west to east by the afternoon. Very similar to today actually with 2 exceptions: the wind will be much stronger & temperatures will actually fall in the afternoon. In fact, some may fall into the 50s with the wind gusting over 25 mph at times. That will create a slight “chill” factor.