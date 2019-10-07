Man killed at private fishing lake identified

Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal crash and stabbing that happened in the 10000 block of Barricks Road on Sunday morning, (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | October 7, 2019 at 11:47 AM EDT - Updated October 7 at 11:47 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man hit and killed by a car at a pay fishing lake in southern Louisville Metro has been identified.

Dennis Bernard Jones, 47, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

When struck, Jones was on the grounds of Harry's Paylake in the 10000 block of Barricks Road around 6 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the car heading to help his son after the younger man had been stabbed during an altercation.

Ho charges have been filed in the case.

