Man killed at private fishing lake identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man hit and killed by a car at a pay fishing lake in southern Louisville Metro has been identified.
Dennis Bernard Jones, 47, of Louisville, died from blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
When struck, Jones was on the grounds of Harry's Paylake in the 10000 block of Barricks Road around 6 a.m. Sunday. The driver of the car heading to help his son after the younger man had been stabbed during an altercation.
Ho charges have been filed in the case.
