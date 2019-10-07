3 men hospitalized after 2 overnight shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A night filled with gunfire has three men in the hospital, victims of two separate shootings, just hours apart.
The first shooting happened around 1:30 Sunday morning in the Park DuValle neighborhood. LMPD officers found two men shot in the 2900 block of Dr. William G. Weathers Drive.
They were rushed to UofL Hospital, where a few hours later another victim shows up just before 3 a.m. shot three times, after an unrelated shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue.
The gun violence is something this hospital sees far too much of. Ninety percent of the homicides this year were shootings, 65 of them were fatal.
We caught up with victims advocate Christopher 2X at UofL, where he was visiting other teens hit by gunfire earlier in the week.
“The volume of shootings at this hospital has ticked up in an alarming number,” 2X said. “There’s no other way to describe that.”
These two shootings bring the yearly total up to 285 so far, up from last year’s total count of 255, and the year’s not over yet.
“Where are we in reducing the number of gunshot situations in the metro right now?” asked 2X. “It doesn’t look that good.”
Digging deeper into the statistics, you find other disturbing realities, like how 27-percent of shooting suspects are teens and how most of the homicides happen in LMPD’s Second Division, that includes the Park DuValle neighborhood.
2X says it’s usually the murders that grip the headlines, but he says it’s the number of shootings that paint the bigger picture.
“You can’t look away from the wounded, critical or not, it really tells a powerful story where violent crime is in the city,” 2X said.
2X spoke with the mother of the man critically injured in the Park DuValle shooting and says he’s not doing too well.
The other victim in that shooting LMPD says is expected to be released
.The grandmother of the Baxter Avenue victim says he also should recover.
There are no suspects in either case at this time.
